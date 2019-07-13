Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holding In Viacom (VIAB) Was Upped; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holder Dean Capital Management Boosted Position by $361,184

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 435,156 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 26,761 shares to 55,670 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,555 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 183,133 shares. Barclays Plc reported 33,867 shares. 1,000 were reported by Earnest Partners Lc. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 75,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 393,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 10,273 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 11,194 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0% or 9,486 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Company has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 18,228 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,484 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 8,856 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).