Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holding in Viacom (VIAB) Has Boosted by $310,380 as Valuation Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Cut by $2.75 Million Its Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 292,190 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.