Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holding in Viacom (VIAB) Boosted as Shares Rose; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Holds Stake in Citigroup (C)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.33M were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Rockland Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,534 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,919 shares. Parkside Financial Bank stated it has 3,303 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 523,543 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 8,089 shares. Freestone Cap Liability Company invested in 39,607 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,563 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd accumulated 9,567 shares. 202,580 are owned by Cna Corporation. Bessemer Gru holds 0.87% or 3.63M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 7.91 million shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Holding Ltd Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.10 million shares to 170,173 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,430 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

