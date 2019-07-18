Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holding In Cisco Systems (CSCO) Was Has Increased; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 7.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $733. About 12,746 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 99,955 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Cincinnati Corp has 2.38 million shares for 5.2% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd reported 30,759 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 57,569 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 35.07 million shares or 2.51% of the stock. Gm Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bank & Trust, a Alabama-based fund reported 216,931 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 115,000 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.34M shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Reliant Mngmt Limited Com reported 16,140 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.01M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 53,874 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 105,607 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability owns 215,500 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.