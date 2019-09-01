Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Viacom (VIAB) by $310,380; Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

