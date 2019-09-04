Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Viacom (VIAB) as Share Value Rose; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Market Value Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Boosted Stake by $750,404

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 3.49 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 440,310 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday With China Tariff Reprieve – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $49 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Julia Phelps Named Executive Vice President, Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 47,265 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 273,839 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 149,762 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 38,467 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has 7,374 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,224 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Llc reported 390,926 shares. 1,416 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Verity Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,322 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 928,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 5.27M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com reported 9,197 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 75,698 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.