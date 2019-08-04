Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Viacom (VIAB) Position by $310,380; Share Price Rose; Sta Wealth Management Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 507,254 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Laffer invested in 15,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Mngmt invested 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,495 were reported by Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 8,833 shares. 132,599 are held by Df Dent Com Incorporated. Bridges Inv holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95,920 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Llc has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has 1.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 55,273 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 340,488 shares. 5,051 were reported by Ftb Advisors.