Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Viacom (VIAB) Holding by $310,380; Fil LTD Maintains Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 26/04/2018 – OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results

Fil Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 71,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 454,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.48 million, up from 382,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

