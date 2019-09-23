Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Total Sa (TOT) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Keystone Financial Planning Holding in 3M (MMM) Has Increased by $5.63 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 18,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 71,312 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 52,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.66 million shares traded or 52.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 1945.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 32,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 22,115 shares to 20,956 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,080 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).