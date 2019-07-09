Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Norris Perne & French Llp Holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 162,825 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 16,865 shares to 126,589 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.78M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.