Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $732,195; United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined While Dupont Capital Management Boosted by $413,478 Its Stake

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 163.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 2,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has invested 3.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 538,800 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Madison Investment holds 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 539,389 shares. Park Circle Comm reported 55,500 shares stake. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 3.56M shares. Payden Rygel holds 644,900 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 23,593 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept owns 196,334 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 12,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 479,718 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 6,525 shares. New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 10,762 shares stake. Cornerstone has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,242 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.