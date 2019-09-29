Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Viacom (VIAB) by $398,605 as Stock Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 85,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 72,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 461,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.11 million, down from 465,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.