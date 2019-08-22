Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Viacom (VIAB) by $310,380 as Shares Rose; Highline Capital Management Holding in Vale S A (VALE) Trimmed by $13.44 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.63M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 15/05/2018 – REG-CLOSING OF YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATāO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 580,213 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Viacom’s SpongeBob keeps rights to ‘Krusty Krab’ restaurant name; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 10/04/2018 – ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Vale’s Q2 Iron Ore Production Takes Tumble – Investing News Network” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale CFO subject of Brazil regulator investigation – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Vale Stock Remains Risky – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Aug 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) option implied volatility low into reports Apple (AAPL) allocates over $6B for original TV shows and movies – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.