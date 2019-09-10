Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Viacom (VIAB) Position by $310,380; Stock Price Rose; New England Research & Management Holding in C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) Has Boosted by $670,450

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 5.11M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/04/2018 – BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted Series, Culture-Defining Specials and All-Star Talent; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in C.V.S. Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,425 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).