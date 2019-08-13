Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Viacom (VIAB) Holding by $310,380 as Market Value Rose; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding Has Lifted by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 4.82M shares traded or 27.43% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 6,624 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,124 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Qs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 80,143 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 643,245 shares. Bailard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 173,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 3,925 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 53,158 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Limited Liability Co holds 23,500 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 111,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 889,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.