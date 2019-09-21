Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Boosted Viacom (VIAB) Holding by $398,605 as Share Value Rose; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.65 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 85,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 72,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,848 shares to 88,491 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,564 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.