Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Newmarket (NEU) Position; Mueller Inds (MLI) Shares Rose While Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 914 shares as the company's stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,847 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $472.09. About 62,755 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc analyzed 43,838 shares as the company's stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 418,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, down from 462,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 264,292 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 14,146 shares to 35,833 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 74,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,754 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck& Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 335,612 shares to 8.76M shares, valued at $734.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr Adr by 30,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp Adr (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MLI shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $30,194 activity.