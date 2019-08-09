Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Boston Beer (SAM) by $518,028 as Market Value Rose; Sothebys (BID) Market Valuation Rose While 13D Management Has Lifted Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 5,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $12.37 during the last trading session, reaching $406.88. About 173,473 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 279,915 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 402 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 31,908 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.09% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Aperio Lc holds 0.03% or 19,963 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Gp Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Century Cos accumulated 9,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 16,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 12,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc accumulated 9,517 shares. Asset Management Group Inc has 1,094 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Capital Fund Sa holds 29,937 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,753 shares to 51,154 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 72,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,289 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 9,594 were reported by Trexquant Invest L P. Kbc Gru Nv owns 8,747 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.51M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 115,709 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 224,657 were reported by Renaissance. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Sei invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,322 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6,470 shares. 3,000 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 564,949 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 23,040 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 6,050 shares.

