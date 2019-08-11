Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 216,500 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.37M shares with $433.11 million value, up from 2.16M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $414.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 81.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 997,458 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 2.23 million shares with $19.55 million value, up from 1.23 million last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $37.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.35 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Paul Tan: New Ford Focus Mk4 won’t be made, sold in Thailand; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Ser 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – FORD – ANNOUNCES FORD CO-PILOT360, A PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES STANDARD AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, OTHER FEATURES; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 18/05/2018 – FORD RECALL INCL SELECT 2018 F-650 & F-750 VEHICLES, ECOSPORT

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. HSBC maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Friday, May 10 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 14.29% above currents $9.45 stock price. Ford Motor had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr has 20,505 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 403,385 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 279.35 million shares. Cornerstone stated it has 3,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company owns 2,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 12,675 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments has 239,238 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 3.78 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Com holds 312,957 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Natl Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). James Inv Rech accumulated 81,535 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 9.84 million shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Lsc Communications Inc stake by 68,062 shares to 113,084 valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Onemain Hldgs Inc stake by 10,151 shares and now owns 12,985 shares. Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) was reduced too.