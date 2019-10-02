Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding By $2.63 Million; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 50 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 30 sold and decreased their equity positions in Liquidity Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 20.58 million shares, up from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 18 Increased: 39 New Position: 11.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 68.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 33,263 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 15,548 shares with $1.24M value, down from 48,811 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $15.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 193,969 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In two-plus months, Garmin co-founder’s adult children unload $512M in stock – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Garmin® adds nine marine companies to its OneHelmâ„¢ roster – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 71,733 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 13 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 340 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 18,085 shares. Caxton Associate LP owns 9,119 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 156,094 shares. Fil has 24 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Zebra Capital Management Ltd holds 4,295 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn accumulated 300 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 64,648 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0% or 1,249 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 574,877 shares. Moreover, Rampart Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 49,646 shares to 95,879 valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 197,396 shares and now owns 306,176 shares. Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co was raised too.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.27 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 10.91% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 756,469 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 309,000 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harber Asset Management Llc has 1.21% invested in the company for 714,336 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 1.02% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 36,723 shares.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Moen Inc. Leverages Liquidity Services to Extend the Life of its Surplus Manufacturing Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 9,747 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has declined 6.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event