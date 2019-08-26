Stevens Capital Management LP Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Boosted; Strategic Financial Services Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $304,857

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 163.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 28,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 46,334 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 17,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability owns 29,005 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Quadrant Ltd Liability Com has 29,783 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.59% or 62,811 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 535,714 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Communication invested in 4.97% or 109,498 shares. Vident Invest Advisory reported 9,916 shares. Sq Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9.68% or 672,007 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Platinum Inv Management Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B & Com holds 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 290,293 shares. Nomura Asset owns 1.31 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 20,001 shares stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 46,951 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 42,130 shares to 590,820 shares, valued at $25.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 32,466 shares to 56,722 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,292 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.