Stevens Capital Management LP Stake In Cdw (CDW) Was Lifted; Mak Capital One Has Decreased Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) as Market Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 6,154 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 18,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,788 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 178,216 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. Richards Thomas E sold 18,750 shares worth $1.50M. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of stock or 20,013 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E had sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 195,058 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4 shares. Burgundy Asset invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Scotia Incorporated holds 0% or 3,734 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex LP holds 28,784 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 222,461 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Smith Salley And invested in 0.04% or 2,752 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.51% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Axa reported 113,100 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 173,481 shares to 88,311 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 18,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,986 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 43,658 shares stake. Earnest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 20,064 are held by Price T Rowe Md. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 199,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 84,003 shares. G2 Inv Ptnrs Management Limited Co invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 6,144 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 615,752 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited has 5,669 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 27,229 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 213,150 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 57,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

