Stevens Capital Management LP Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; American Research & Management Maintains Position in Fedex (FDX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 129.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 8,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 15,417 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, up from 6,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 21,323 shares to 3,773 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 200,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,569 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 36,661 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,340 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).