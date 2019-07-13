Stevens Capital Management LP Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Has Trimmed by $1.74 Million; Polar Securities Increases Position in Enbridge (Call) (ENB)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 68.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 15,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 184,621 shares to 316,147 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 368,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 121,900 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put).

