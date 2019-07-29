Stevens Capital Management LP Position In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Has Increased; Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position by $379,520 as Market Value Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 95,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 399,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55M, up from 303,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 376,112 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 96,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 67,436 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,029 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 128,238 were reported by Hennessy Inc. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 12,433 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 531,629 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 173,107 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust owns 156,408 shares. Hilton Cap Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 151,302 were reported by Lincluden Mgmt Ltd. Godshalk Welsh Management has 44,270 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability reported 126,423 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 38,278 shares. Shayne Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Stanley reported 43.69M shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 38,027 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 24,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,622 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com owns 58,290 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 1,859 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc reported 2.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,635 were accumulated by Northside Lc. Asset One Company accumulated 415,383 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.05% or 84,229 shares. 2,386 were reported by Lakeview Partners Ltd. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate LP accumulated 1.89% or 742,610 shares. Burney Co has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 115,641 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Liberty Cap Management has 1.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,336 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company has invested 0.72% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares to 172,479 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.