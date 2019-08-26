Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Shaw Communications (SJR) Position By $302,920; Huttig Building Products Has 0.45 Sentiment

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced equity positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.22 million shares, down from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 24.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 15,146 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 47,360 shares with $987,000 value, down from 62,506 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $9.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 366,454 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.40 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,426 shares to 4,915 valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Altice Usa Inc stake by 62,955 shares and now owns 98,755 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was raised too.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 530,727 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 477,721 shares.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 466 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.39 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.