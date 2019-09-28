Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Targa Res (TRGP) by $751,296 as Stock Value Declined; Ironsides Asset Advisors Maintains Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 2.02 million shares traded or 74.91% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 19,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 107,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 127,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BioMarin to Host Conference Call Tuesday, May 28, 2019 to Provide a Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Phase 2 and Phase 3 Update – PRNewswire” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JP Morgan likes BioMarin, sees over 50% upside on promising pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Biotech Stocks Flashing ‘Buy Me!’ – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “BioMarin Isn’t a “Gene Therapy Company” – The Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,400 shares to 1,132 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,330 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources (TRGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Pipeline the Permian Basin Has Been Waiting For Is Finally Finished – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 21,359 shares to 66,902 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 196,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.