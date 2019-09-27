Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose; As Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) Stock Value Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Upped by $6.50 Million Its Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 110.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 141,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 269,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, up from 127,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 301,005 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 8,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 275,344 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.19M, down from 283,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Incorporated (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 66,764 shares to 8,101 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 181,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,015 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd reported 46 shares. Capital Fund reported 603,010 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 10,996 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.07% or 22,323 shares. 123,636 were reported by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 5.93M shares or 2.74% of the stock. Advisory Inc holds 0.56% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 616,690 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Weiss Multi holds 0.31% or 255,000 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 4,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 177,470 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 65 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 115,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 6,688 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,700 shares. Albion Finance Ut reported 9,256 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.35% stake. Ci has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 599,900 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 154,111 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 61,579 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cohen Mngmt has 1.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,804 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 2.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 48,577 were reported by Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com. Moreover, Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sit Invest Associates invested in 0.34% or 100,800 shares. 68,587 were reported by Capital Guardian Co. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

