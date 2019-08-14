Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Oge Energy (OGE) as Shares Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $388,360

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 82.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 94,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 19,959 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 114,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 831,852 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,386 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 10,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 23.64% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31,867 shares to 344,704 shares, valued at $61.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fred Alger Management has 325,147 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Company owns 77,712 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 38 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 82,412 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rothschild Co Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 121,634 shares. 2,122 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Hartline Inv Corporation invested 0.35% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 64,175 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 218,227 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 5,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 1,831 shares. Live Your Vision Limited has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 47,426 shares to 71,306 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).