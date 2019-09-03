Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holding; ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (ASTPF) Shorts Down By 14.71%

ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASTPF) had a decrease of 14.71% in short interest. ASTPF’s SI was 17,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.71% from 20,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 87 days are for ASTM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASTPF)’s short sellers to cover ASTPF’s short positions. It closed at $31.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 66.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 173,481 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 88,311 shares with $853,000 value, down from 261,792 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 797,764 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability invested in 194,077 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 285,435 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.3% or 171,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 267,900 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 101,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 13,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 652,464 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 1.72M shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.76 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 2.38 million shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,410 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 305,056 shares. 15.59M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $98.67 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 365,159 shares to 391,856 valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 3,242 shares and now owns 34,689 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was raised too.

ASTM S.p.A., an industrial holding company, operates in the sectors of motorway, parking, planning and construction, engineering, technology, and services. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm managed approximately 3,317 km of motorway network, including 1,373 km in Italy and 1,944 km internationally. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates in the study, planning, and works management areas for railway and motorway works.