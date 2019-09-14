Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Alliant Energy (LNT) Position; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by $5.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 83.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 31,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 69,840 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 769,103 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 29,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,022 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, down from 57,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,546 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 17,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,223 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.