Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Boston Beer (SAM); Westfield Capital Management Company LP Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 5,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.23% or $27.32 during the last trading session, reaching $411.1. About 472,561 shares traded or 166.45% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 49,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 319,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90 million, up from 270,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 7,288 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,185 shares to 86,459 shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,849 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 0.06% stake. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 4,800 shares. State Street owns 2.75 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 12,304 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 208,284 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 5,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.63M shares or 3.83% of its portfolio. Frontier Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 68,126 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.05% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 16,200 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc holds 140,189 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Sio Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp accumulated 391,221 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,725 shares to 17,427 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,750 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 17,218 shares. 174 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Captrust Fin Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,526 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). C M Bidwell Assoc has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz has invested 0.05% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 27,740 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 1,795 shares in its portfolio.