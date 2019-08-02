Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in Regions Finl New (RF); Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $710,645 as Shares Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 8,614 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 12,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.72. About 390,090 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 367.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 602,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 766,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 163,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 10.89 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 5.02M shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,520 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 1,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 2.99 million shares. Monetary Management accumulated 486 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 28,590 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.39M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co has 14,343 shares. Commercial Bank owns 24,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.22% or 11.84 million shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 2,493 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 35,585 shares to 104,655 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,780 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares to 3,501 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 14.93 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.