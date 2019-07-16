Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG); As Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Market Valuation Declined, Check Capital Management Boosted Holding

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 257,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 253,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $150.02. About 482,218 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 12,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 31,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 334,917 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "American Financial's Lindner gives insight into acquisition strategy – Cincinnati Business Courier" on May 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 7,285 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 72,460 shares. Mariner Ltd Co owns 6,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Llc invested in 2,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd reported 5,711 shares. 15,898 were reported by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 281,367 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc owns 8,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 12,134 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 2,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,718 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 16,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 900 shares. Grp Inc 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan has 2.69 million shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 139,538 shares to 131,671 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,292 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Earnest Partners Lc holds 27 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 16,927 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 111,333 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc owns 335,902 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 68,974 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 5,961 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 2,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,883 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3.37M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 44,694 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 161,200 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company stated it has 17,831 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor (NYSE:SU) by 51,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Naspers Limited (NPSNY).