Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Genpact Limited (G); Celanese Ser A (CE) Stock Price Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Has Boosted Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 25,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 76,431 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 50,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 919,064 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Ser A (CE) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 40,127 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 21,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 860,025 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 72,844 shares to 13,594 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 85,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,318 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,973 shares to 930,570 shares, valued at $49.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,626 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

