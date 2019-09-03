Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake; CORUS ENTERTAINMT (CJREF) SI Decreased By 19.45%

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 120.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 38,029 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 69,650 shares with $9.08 million value, up from 31,621 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 705,724 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had a decrease of 19.45% in short interest. CJREF’s SI was 549,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.45% from 682,200 shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 18 days are for CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s short sellers to cover CJREF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.1631 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7261. About 18,191 shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 9,968 shares to 3,464 valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 269,783 shares and now owns 64,820 shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 31.32% above currents $120.07 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

