Stevens Capital Management LP Holds Position in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII); Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Its Ebay (Put) (EBAY) Position as Valuation Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 7,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 10,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 290,711 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (EBAY) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 189,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 359,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 269,783 shares to 64,820 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,752 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE–Carlos Aguayo Promoted to General Manager of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ San Diego Shipyard – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin Won’t Build the Next Navy Frigate, but It Will Profit From It Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries: Fair Winds Continue For This Navy Shipbuilder – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Director of Enterprise Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

