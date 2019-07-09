Stevens Capital Management LP Holds Position in Garmin LTD (GRMN); Polen Capital Management Position in Baidu (BIDU) Raised by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 142.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 28,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,811 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 20,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 263,157 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 38,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 1.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 37,209 shares to 21,583 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 97,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,164 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).