Stevens Capital Management LP Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Upped by $29.25 Million as Share Price Declined; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position Maintained by Ghost Tree Capital Llc

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1.55M shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 3550.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 265,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 273,389 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.29M, up from 7,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ’s Opioid Lawsuit, Regulatory Nod for LLY, BMY, RHHBY Drugs – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Positive Results for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292), Demonstrating a 68 Percent Objective Response Rate and Sustained Durability in Heavily Pretreated RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,935 shares to 5,206 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,005 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,348 activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94M was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).