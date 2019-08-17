Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $14.60 Million; Summit Asset Management Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $345,514

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 196.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 87,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 131,893 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05 million, up from 44,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Js Capital Ltd Llc has 6.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,000 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited accumulated 505 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Oakworth accumulated 1,748 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 50,190 shares. Sfmg Limited Com accumulated 1,682 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Co holds 2,934 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 2.74% or 77,719 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 525 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Lc reported 4,227 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage invested in 0.63% or 1,242 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 7,127 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 1,394 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 30,760 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Co reported 1,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 323 were reported by Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Limited.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 13,652 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 3.41M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 8,900 shares. Cornerstone Inv Lc invested in 0.1% or 13,065 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Co owns 1.85% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 60,429 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% or 4,175 shares in its portfolio. 4,192 were reported by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 17,562 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 118,083 are held by Davis R M. Cap Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 23,973 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Com owns 2,603 shares. Leuthold Gru Inc Llc reported 34,685 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,256 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific Confident In Its March Towards A Lower Operating Ratio – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.