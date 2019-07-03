Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Genpact Limited (G); As Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stock Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Position by $2.32 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 69.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 110,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 159,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 1.66 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 22/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Community, Mallinckrodt, Windstream; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Russell to Succeed Booth as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt shares slide on whistleblower lawsuit involving its best-selling drug; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 25,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,431 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 50,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 827,000 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $176.95M for 1.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.