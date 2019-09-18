Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding; Mri Interventions (NYSEAMERICAN:MRIC) Shorts Raised By 25.81%

Mri Interventions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MRIC) had an increase of 25.81% in short interest. MRIC’s SI was 31,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.81% from 24,800 shares previously. With 31,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Mri Interventions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MRIC)’s short sellers to cover MRIC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 62,352 shares traded or 166.38% up from the average. MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MRIC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 413.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 52,589 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 65,311 shares with $8.43 million value, up from 12,722 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 800,135 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall

MRI Interventions, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.29 million. The firm offers ClearPoint system, a neuro intervention system that is designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, and for performing biopsies in the brain. It currently has negative earnings.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 174,108 shares to 10,047 valued at $337,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 132,024 shares and now owns 46,109 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

