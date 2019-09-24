Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust Has 1.55 Sentiment

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 103.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 179,465 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 352,861 shares with $25.29M value, up from 173,396 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 445,897 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust (GRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.84, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 17 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced stock positions in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust. The funds in our database reported: 4.73 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust for 137,500 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.07 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 70,718 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 84,770 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $195.73 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 9,279 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $210,000 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 11,428 shares to 6,624 valued at $551,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 8,166 shares and now owns 275,344 shares. Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was reduced too.

