Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Holding by $978,424 as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Position by $1.36 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 12,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,510 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 27,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 234,451 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 37,146 shares to 44,067 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 12,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 12.39% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $74.96 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.62% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,673 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

