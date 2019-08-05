Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $7.93 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Reliance Trust Decreased Stake by $429,624

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 29,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 8,099 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 37,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, down from 119,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 24.67M shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,774 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Low Duration by 8,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford And Associate Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,600 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Inc reported 74,427 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). David R Rahn And Assoc Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,733 shares. Narwhal Capital Management accumulated 134,690 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 164,173 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Com Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent & has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schroder Invest Gp owns 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.75 million shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.11M shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 339,181 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsrs. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt accumulated 101,377 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 6,056 shares to 39,922 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 144,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eminence Cap LP holds 583,827 shares. 6,927 are owned by Cetera Advisor Net Lc. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 25,412 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,198 are held by Destination Wealth. M&T National Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,058 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 5,051 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.19% or 12,883 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 1,624 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.01% or 434 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,234 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.16% or 316,399 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 17,298 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,300 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.79% or 14,875 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.