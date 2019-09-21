Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Foot Locker (FL) Stake by $4.05 Million; Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Holding by $853,328

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 61.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 98,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 61,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 160,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.28 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 396,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.11M, down from 402,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,785 shares to 29,570 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 124,418 shares to 192,219 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 38,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $114.53 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.