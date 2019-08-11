Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $4.77 Million as Share Price Rose; Canal Insurance Company Cut Its Holding in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) as Valuation Rose

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.17 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 503.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 57,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 68,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 11,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldilocks Environment Extremely Bullish For Newmont Goldcorp – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Newmont Goldcorp Stock Slumped 13.2% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Ranked Top Miner on CR Magazineâ€™s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15 million for 23.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heathbridge Mngmt Ltd holds 869,500 shares or 6.22% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Llc holds 181,351 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 102,865 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 6,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,879 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 224,699 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2.42M are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.61% or 2.45 million shares. Nomura Holdg Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 15,848 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Llc reported 25,000 shares. 390,958 were reported by Td Asset. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 12,709 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Inv Advisors has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 245,217 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pension Ser invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd holds 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 11,382 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Davenport And Limited Co accumulated 23,277 shares. Prudential stated it has 459,287 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Co has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,200 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 35,745 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 704,203 shares. Prelude Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 1,000 shares. 829,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mgmt.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9,968 shares to 3,464 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 30,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,235 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.