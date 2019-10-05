Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Textron (TXT) Holding By $7.84 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted By $19.57 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 81.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 147,843 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 33,852 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 181,695 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $10.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 573,670 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 640.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 147,107 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 170,057 shares with $22.78M value, up from 22,950 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,303 were accumulated by Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 136,824 shares or 4.53% of the stock. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Llc has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Savings Bank And holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,698 shares. Glaxis Mgmt Limited Liability invested 8.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Asset Mgmt owns 19,966 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Company owns 31.50M shares. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 20,362 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt invested in 0.71% or 21,753 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 105,182 are owned by Hartline Invest. Wafra invested in 480,722 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Com has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,977 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 19.79 million shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 177,419 shares to 753,623 valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stars Group Inc stake by 1.87M shares and now owns 4.27M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,902 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Argent stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Ing Groep Nv holds 34,813 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mrj Capital stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Heartland has 7,642 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 541,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,459 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.01% or 2,230 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 38,671 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 28,737 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 677 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 62,679 shares to 86,112 valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 64,035 shares and now owns 75,212 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.