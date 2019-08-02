Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Chemed New (CHE) Position; Nwq Investment Management Company Increased Alamo Group (ALG) Stake By $1.26 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Alamo Group Inc (ALG) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 12,684 shares as Alamo Group Inc (ALG)’s stock declined 6.14%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 311,866 shares with $31.17 million value, up from 299,182 last quarter. Alamo Group Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2,067 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.); 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 17km SSW of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform for iPad; 17/04/2018 – YMAGIS SA MAGIS.PA ANNOUNCES UNIT CINEMANEXT’S DEPLOYMENT OF ECLAIRCOLOR HDR IN USA WITH ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA CIRCUIT; 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Chemed Corp New (CHE) stake by 75.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 6,906 shares as Chemed Corp New (CHE)’s stock rose 26.07%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 2,278 shares with $729,000 value, down from 9,184 last quarter. Chemed Corp New now has $6.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $405.72. About 7,155 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity. PAROD RICK also bought $98,132 worth of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alamo Group sees record results despite slow farm sales – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Alamo Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ALG) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alamo Group Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter And Year To Date Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamo Group had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by CJS Securities.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43M for 31.40 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.