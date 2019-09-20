Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $6.12 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Avista Has 1.55 Sentiment

Avista Corp (AVA) investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 115 funds increased and started new holdings, while 74 cut down and sold equity positions in Avista Corp. The funds in our database reported: 50.11 million shares, up from 47.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Avista Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 50 Increased: 78 New Position: 37.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 27.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 36,206 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 95,687 shares with $16.18 million value, down from 131,893 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.11. About 2.41 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 236,434 shares traded. Avista Corporation (AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA SETTLEMENT INCLUDE FIN COMMITMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING UP TO $85M OF EQUITY IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING 2H OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Avista Cap Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing the Transaction in 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation for 208,500 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc owns 279,209 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 1.48% invested in the company for 376,400 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. has invested 1.3% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 27,455 shares.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.22M for 59.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Avista (NYSE:AVA) Be Disappointed With Their 42% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Increase for Idaho Customers in Annual Natural Gas Cost Adjustment Filing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 108,030 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). America First Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.46% or 5,877 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 124,218 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,674 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 141,115 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bollard Gru Limited has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,041 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 7,475 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,470 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.41% above currents $167.11 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.